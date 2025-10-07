Federal Board unveils new grading system for SSC, HSSC exams

Federal Board introduces new grading system from 2026, with A++ for 96%+, and 'Ungraded' below 40%. Applicable to SSC and HSSC students.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) announced a new grading formula, set to be implemented from 2026 for SSC (Matric) exams and from 2027 for HSSC (FA/FSc) exams.

Under the revised system, students scoring 96% to 100% will receive an A++ grade, while those securing 91% to 95% will be awarded an A+. A score between 86% to 90% will earn an A grade, and 81% to 85% will fall under the B++ category.

Further breakdown includes 76%–80% B+, 71%–75% B, 61%–70% C+, 51%–60% C and 40%–50% D.

Students scoring below 40% will be marked as "Ungraded" and will be eligible to retake the exam, provided they meet other specified conditions.

The new system aims to provide a more refined evaluation scale, aligning academic recognition with students’ performance levels more precisely.