High-level Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for key talks

A top Saudi delegation led by Prince Mansour bin Muhammad Al Saud arrived in Islamabad for crucial meetings and to seal new agreements with Pakistan, signaling stronger economic and diplomatic ties

ISLAMABAD (News Desk) – A high-level Saudi Arabian delegation has landed in Pakistan, setting the stage for another major milestone in Pak-Saudi relations.

The team, led by Prince Mansour bin Muhammad Al Saud, arrived in Islamabad on Tuesday for a round of high-stakes talks and signing of new agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoUs) between the two brotherly nations.

According to officials, the Saudi delegation is expected to meet Prime Minister, federal ministers, and other key figures during its stay. The visit comes hot on the heels of the historic defense agreement signed recently between the two countries.

Just two days ago, the Prime Minister formed a high-powered 18-member committee to boost economic cooperation and reap the benefits of the defense pact.

The notification, already issued, lists prominent ministers including Ahsan Cheema (Economic Affairs), Jam Kamal Khan (Commerce), Awais Leghari (Energy), Rana Tanveer Hussain (Food), Shaza Fatima Khawaja (IT), and Abdul Aleem Khan (Communications) among others, along with SECP Chairman Akif Saeed and State Bank Deputy Governor Dr. Inayat Hussain.

The committee will lead economic negotiations with Saudi counterparts and fast-track bilateral projects. Its members have been asked to be on deck and available from October 6, 2025, ensuring that no time is wasted in moving things forward.

The government believes the committee’s creation shows that Pak-Saudi cooperation is no longer limited to defense and energy, but now spills over into environment and climate stability.

With this visit, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia appear ready to turn a new leaf in their long-standing friendship, joining hands for deeper economic, strategic and environmental collaboration.