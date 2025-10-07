First supermoon of 2025 lights up night skies across Pakistan

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The first supermoon of 2025 illuminated the night skies across Pakistan on Tuesday, drawing awe from stargazers in cities including Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad.

The glowing lunar spectacle appeared brighter and larger than usual, creating a dazzling celestial display visible shortly after sunset and lasting until the early hours of the morning.

According to a spokesperson from the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), the Moon was approximately 224,000 miles away from Earth during the event. This close approach made it appear about 6.6% larger and 13% brighter than a typical full moon, making it one of the most striking lunar events of the year.

Residents across Pakistan shared images of the glowing moon on social media, capturing its luminous reflection over city skylines and open landscapes. SUPARCO confirmed that the supermoon was clearly visible from most regions of the country, weather permitting, rising from the east shortly after sunset and setting in the west before dawn.

What is a Supermoon?

Astronomers explain that a supermoon occurs when the Moon, while orbiting Earth, reaches its closest point known as perigee. This proximity enhances its visual size and brightness compared to an ordinary full moon. The term “supermoon” was popularised in the late 20th century to describe this striking celestial alignment.

More to come

According to SUPARCO, Pakistanis can expect two more supermoons this year. The brightest one is forecast to appear on November 5, 2025, followed by another on December 5, 2025. Skywatchers are encouraged to mark their calendars for these upcoming events, which promise to offer more breathtaking views of the night sky.