CM Maryam hits out at critics again while unveiling new sanitation fleet

CM Maryam Nawaz launches Punjab’s new sanitation fleet, praising Suthra Punjab workers and declaring Punjab cleaner and safer than ever.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday has hit out at critics again, saying they should start development work in their province too instead of being jealous with Punjab's development.

Without naming anyone, she said "they get furious when I talk about Punjab - but if I don’t speak for Punjab, then who will?”

Maryam also unveiled a new sanitation fleet in Punjab. Addressing the ceremony, she said, “I salute the heroes of the 'Suthra Punjab' program and It is an honour for me to take part in this initiative."

She stated, “Wearing the Suthra Punjab jacket is a matter of pride for me.

Addressing the workers she said, they have cleaned every corner of the province and made it shine — I hold my head high with pride.”

She said that wherever she goes in the province, she feels happy to see the clean environment. “The cleanliness program is successfully underway across Punjab, even in small towns and villages,” she added.

Maryam Nawaz mentioned that 'Suthra Punjab' workers did an excellent job in flood-affected areas.

She further said, “the 'Suthra Punjab' team has fulfilled my dream and I have never been as happy at any event as I am today."

The Chief Minister said that during the PTI rule, Punjab suffered devastation and tons of garbage were seen everywhere. Today, 'Suthra Punjab' has a 150,000-strong force, and every city now has state-of-the-art machinery.”

She added, “The dream I saw a year ago has now become a reality. Earlier, no one paid attention to cleanliness in villages, but now every villages in Punjab are being cleaned. Just as daughters clean and decorate their homes, we have cleaned and beautified our province.”