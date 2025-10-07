LHC rejects PTA's response in illegal SIMs case, warns of contempt proceedings

LAHORE (Muhammad Ashfaq) – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday rejected the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority’s (PTA) response in a case concerning the illegal sale of mobile phone SIMs.

Justice Ali Zia Bajwa heard the bail applications of two accused involved in selling illegal SIMs. During the hearing, Director General of the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), Syed Waqar, and Director Hashmat Kamal, along with other officials, appeared before the court.

DG NCCIA informed the court that the agency had seized over 58,000 illegal SIMs, arrested 183 individuals, and registered cases against them. Commending the efforts of NCCIA, the court remarked that despite facing challenges, the agency took effective action against offenders. Justice Ali Zia Bajwa specifically praised Director Hashmat Kamal, saying, “Hashmat, this is your special subject — you should conduct further research on it.”

The judge then questioned the PTA’s lawyer, saying, “You’ve issued SIMs to criminal elements — have you issued any show-cause notices to mobile companies or taken any action?” The court declared that the PTA had failed to stop the illegal sale of SIMs and expressed dissatisfaction with its performance, terming PTA’s actions as unsatisfactory.

During the proceedings, Justice Bajwa also revealed receiving fake messages claiming eligibility for the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP). “Not just me, but many people have received such messages,” he stated, adding that the addresses of citizens across Pakistan are available on the dark web.

The court formally rejected PTA’s response and directed the PTA Chairman to submit a detailed reply at the next hearing. It also ordered NCCIA Director Hashmat Kamal to return with a comprehensive research report and further updates.

Justice Bajwa warned that if the PTA’s next response is again unsatisfactory, the court will initiate contempt of court proceedings and summon the Chairman of PTA. The hearing has been adjourned until next week.