Court extends pre-arrest bails of Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi in May 9 cases

Islamabad court extended pre-arrest bail for PTI founder Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi in May 9 and other cases until October 28.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad District and Sessions Court extended the pre-arrest bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in cases related to the May 9 incidents and others.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka heard six pre-arrest bail petitions filed by Imran Khan and one by Bushra Bibi. Advocate Shamsa Kayani appeared in court on their behalf.

The court barred authorities from arresting the PTI founder and Bushra Bibi in the respective cases until October 28, directing that Imran Khan be produced either in person or via video link at the next hearing.

Judge Afzal Majoka also issued a show-cause notice to the Adiala Jail administration and adjourned the hearing on the bail petitions until October 28.

It is worth noting that the PTI founder faces multiple cases, including those related to the May 9 riots, attempted murder, and fake receipts.

