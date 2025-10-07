PM Shehbaz receives honourary PhD from Malaysian university

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received an honorary PhD in Leadership and Governance from the International Islamic University Malaysia for his visionary leadership and public service.

PAHANG (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was awarded an honorary PhD in Leadership and Governance by the International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) during his visit to Malaysia.

The ceremony was held in Pahang, where Queen Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah of Pahang presented the honorary degree to the prime minister.

In her address, Queen Tunku Azizah praised Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership, saying he has served the nation with vision, discipline, and compassion. From leading Punjab to becoming Prime Minister, he proved that true leadership is driven by purpose, not power.

She noted that through the Punjab Education Endowment Fund, he opened doors of higher education for thousands of students, and awarding him an honorary doctorate is a recognition of his governance and leadership.

Addressing the ceremony, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said it was a great honour to receive the doctorate in Leadership and Governance from such a prestigious Muslim institution.

He said he has served the people of Punjab for over four decades and now continues to serve the nation as Pakistan’s Prime Minister with sincerity and dedication.

Shehbaz Sharif added that being associated with a university that blends knowledge, faith, and ethics is an honour, and he hopes to strengthen academic cooperation between Pakistan and IIUM.

He called IIUM a center of knowledge and wisdom and emphasised that leadership is not a privilege but a trust that must be fulfilled with honesty, justice, and accountability.

The prime minister said the Muslim Ummah faces many challenges, including conflicts, poverty, and disunity. Both Pakistan and Malaysia, with their young populations, must provide opportunities for youth to serve humanity.

He also recited a famous verse by Allama Iqbal during his speech.

