Interior Minister Naqvi makes surprise visit to Executive Passport Office in Lahore

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to the Executive Passport Office in Defence and met with citizens who had come to apply for passports.

During the visit, Minister Naqvi inquired from the citizens about the passport application process and the timely delivery of passports.

The citizens expressed satisfaction with the arrangements, stating that they were called within just five minutes and the entire passport process was completed swiftly. They noted that previously, they had to wait for hours and often faced system breakdowns during their turn.

Citizens further said that the staff was very helpful and guided them properly throughout the process, adding that passports are now delivered within the stipulated time.

Praising the efficient arrangements and the positive feedback from the public, Minister Mohsin Naqvi appreciated the performance of the office in-charge and staff. He stated, “It is truly heartening to visit the passport office. Undoubtedly, the satisfaction of the citizens is our real success.”

