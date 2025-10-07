PML-N wants no confrontation with PPP, says Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said PML-N leadership does not want confrontation with PPP.

In a statement issued here on Monday, PML-N leader Khawaja Asif said Maryam Nawaz was the future leadership of the party, adding Asif Zardari was an expert in reducing tensions.

“Asif Ali Zardari has a long experience in dealing with political tensions and crisis and does not believe in confrontation.

“The president has invited Mohsin Naqvi, which is welcome. Our leadership also does not want a confrontation with the PPP,” Khawaja Asif commented.

The defence minister said, “Mian Nawaz Sharif's health is now better. There have been many speculations about Nawaz Sharif's absence. Some who benefited from the PML-N leader are now saying wrong things.

“With the arrival of Shehbaz Sharif, matters will be settled. Before talking about no-confidence, Asad Qaiser should put his house in order.”

The PML-N leader said that Ali Amin Gandapur and Aleema Khan are accusing each other, adding, “Asad Qaiser should take care of his house and leave our house, we will take care of our house in a good way.”

