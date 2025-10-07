Senate Standing Committee takes notice of high salaries, perks

It has been revealed that the salaries of CEOs of some government departments have more than doubled in a short period of time.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Senate Standing Committee on Commerce has taken notice of high salaries and benefits for the government employees.

It has been revealed that the salaries of CEOs of some government departments have more than doubled in a short period of time. It has been revealed that the CEO of the National Insurance Company was paid a monthly salary of Rs3million.

According to a document, the monthly gross salary of the Chairman of State Life Insurance is also more than Rs3million.

Senator Anusha Rehman said that along with the huge salaries, officers are given ten bonuses separately, stressing the payment of bonuses should be conditional on performance and meeting targets.

According to the Ministry of Commerce, there are separate benefits such as two vehicles, two security guards, club membership, 500 litres of petrol, family medical, group insurance, mobile phone, and laptop.

The committee chairperson said that the salary of officers is doubled after six months of recruitment. If a salary of Rs3million is to be paid, then this should also be mentioned in the advertisement.

It was briefed on this occasion that the salary of the former CEO of NICL was Rs1.5 million on January 1, 2022, which was increased to Rs2million in 2023, Rs2.4 million in 2024, and Rs2.8 million in 2025.

