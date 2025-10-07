Talk about method of helping flood victims is not an attack on Punjab: Kaira

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – PPP senior leader Qamar Zaman Kaira has said his party wants the Punjab government to use the data of the Benazir Bhutto Income Support Programme (BISP) to provide the flood affected people with relief package, adding the PPP has demanded agricultural emergency in Punjab in the wake of floods.

Speaking on Dunya News programme ‘Dunya Meher Bokhari Kay Sath’, Qamar Zaman Kaira said talking on the modus operandi of helping the flood victims should not be considered an attack on Punjab, adding the situation will worsen if tension does not reduce.

The PPP leadership gave suggestions on the method of providing assistance to the victims, the PPP leader said.

He said the PPP wanted that the victims should be helped through the Benazir Income Support Programme, adding, “We demanded that agricultural emergency be declared in Punjab to handle post-flood situation.

The senior PPP leader added, “We were accused of begging. The conversation started with the method of providing assistance to flood victims, how did Punjab get attacked?

“If this situation arises, then it can only be regretted,”

