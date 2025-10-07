No politics on natural disaster, Azam Tarar urges parties

The Punjab government did excellent job in providing help to the flood victims

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar has urged all political parties not to do politics on natural disaster, saying the Punjab government did excellent job in providing help to the flood victims.

Addressing a Senate meeting, Azam Nazir Tarar said, “Ali Zafar has been heard for 16 minutes, now we should also be heard. The relief activities of Rescue 1122 are commendable, and the best medical facilities were provided in the flood-affected areas.”

He said that a large number of livestock were also rescued in the flood-affected areas, adding the whole world is acknowledging that the economy of the country is improving.

“Today, Pakistan is getting respect all over the world. Pakistan has achieved great successes on diplomatic front. The PTI government isolated the country on diplomatic front.

There should be no politics on floods. Whether it is Khyber Pakhtunkhwa or Punjab, everyone should come forward to help the victims, the federal law minister stressed.

