Tremors shake Quetta as 5.0-magnitude earthquake strikes

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Tremors were felt in Quetta and its surrounding areas on Sunday evening as a 5.0 magnitude earthquake struck the region, prompting residents to rush out of their homes reciting prayers.

According to the Seismological Center, the quake hit at 6:29 p.m., with its epicenter located about 65 kilometers west of Quetta and a depth of 25 kilometers underground.

Witnesses said buildings and houses shook for a few seconds, causing panic among locals.

Many people came out into open spaces as a precaution, while others could be heard reciting the Kalimah Tayyibah in fear and faith.

Officials from the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) confirmed that no loss of life or property has been reported so far, though they remain in close contact with the district administration to monitor the situation.

Authorities have advised citizens to stay calm, avoid crowded areas, and follow safety measures in case of aftershocks.

