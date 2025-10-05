Indus Conclave 2025: Experts call for sustainable and inclusive urban futures

The discussion focused on how communities can reimagine cities amid the growing challenges of climate change, rapid urbanization, and environmental degradation.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Indus Conclave 2025, organised by the Punjab Group at Alhamra Hall, hosted a compelling session titled “Mapping Tomorrow: Community, Climate Resilience and the Future of Cities”, bringing together leading regional voices in architecture, sustainability, and urban design.

The panel featured four distinguished experts: Sunela Jayawardene, Sri Lanka’s leading environmental architect; Marvi Mazhar, architect and researcher; Dr Sadaf Sultan, research fellow at the University of Sussex; and Raza Ali Dada, acclaimed Pakistani architect and conservationist.

Opening the conversation, Sunela Jayawardene shared her journey as an environmental architect deeply inspired by Sri Lanka’s pre-colonial cultural traditions. Having pioneered eco-conscious design in South Asia, she emphasised the need to integrate environmental conservation into the built environment.

Jayawardee explained her lifelong work in rewilding—the practice of restoring native biodiversity through landscaping with indigenous species to cool the earth, retain water, and sustain ecological balance. She noted how such initiatives, even in urban spaces, could transform homes, balconies, and cities into more resilient and livable habitats.

Raza Ali Dada, managing partner at Nayyar Ali Dada and Associates, discussed Lahore’s urban challenges, particularly along the historic Mall Road. He highlighted the need to revive public spaces that allow citizens to “be public again” through inclusive, well-managed, and accessible environments.

Reflecting on his work with the Lahore Biennale Foundation, Dada described how art-led urban interventions helped reclaim forgotten heritage sites like Bradlaugh Hall and YMCA, fostering community interaction and awareness about the city’s architectural legacy.

Dr Sadaf Sultan, from the University of Sussex, offered a research-driven perspective on urban morphology and contested urbanism. She explained how maps are not merely geographic tools but political instruments that can either erase or empower marginalized communities. Her work on participatory mapping in informal settlements of Karachi, Dhaka, and Freetown has enabled local youth to chart their neighborhoods, document critical infrastructure, and advocate for environmental and social improvements.

Marvi Mazhar added a broader design perspective, discussing her research on Karachi’s coastal ecology and urban development. Her projects blend visual culture and spatial advocacy, underscoring the importance of inclusive urban planning that respects ecological boundaries and community needs.

Together, the panelists underscored that sustainable urban futures depend on collaboration—between citizens, architects, artists, and policymakers.

The session concluded with a shared vision: cities of tomorrow must not only be technologically advanced but also ecologically conscious, socially inclusive, and deeply connected to their cultural roots.

