Journalists reflect on satire, censorship, and hope at Indus Conclave 2025

LAHORE (Dunya News) – On the final day of the Indus Conclave 2025, organised by the Punjab Group at Alhamra Hall, renowned journalists and media personalities—Fasi Zaka, Asad Rahim Khan, Zarrar Khuhro, and Mubashir Zaidi—came together for a reflective session on satire, censorship, and the evolution of journalism in Pakistan.

The discussion revisited the golden days of political satire with memories from shows like “News, Views and Confused and Do Raaye.”

Asad Rahim recalled working with Fasi Zaka during an era when humour became a powerful medium to question authority. The conversation highlighted how satire once served as a bold voice during challenging times in Pakistan’s media landscape.

Fasi Zaka shared lighthearted memories from their on-screen journey, recalling how their shows resonated even with ordinary people, proving satire’s ability to reach every segment of society.

Mubashir Zaidi reflected on the state of journalism, stressing that responsible expression and fact-based reporting remain vital in an era of shrinking press freedom. He appreciated platforms that continue to uphold credible journalism despite pressures.

Zarrar Khuhro discussed the global rise of injustice and extremism, noting that progress may be slow but hope endures. The panel also drew parallels between Pakistan’s politics, cricket, and society, pointing to leadership challenges and resilience.

The session concluded with a reminder that truth, even when expressed through humour, remains one of journalism’s strongest instruments for change.

