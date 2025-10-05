Political leadership given credit for agreement in AJK

Efforts of the negotiation committee members for their role in resolving the issue praised

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Security sources have said political leadership has settled issues amicably in Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) and it deserves credit for an agreement reached between the government and Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC).

‘The issue of Azad Kashmir must be resolved politically. Pakistan's position on Israel cannot be changed. Talk about the Abraham Accords is just a propaganda. It cannot be struck against the will of the people of Pakistan, the sources said.

Sources said, “Everyone knows our thoughts on Israel. India increased its defence spending. Legal requirements are being met in court martial proceedings against Gen (Retd) Faiz Hameed.

“He will also have the right to appeal in the court martial proceedings. There is no hybrid system in the country, but a system that is in accordance with the constitution and law.”

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed his satisfaction with the restoration of peace and normalcy in Azad Kashmir, calling it a positive development for the region.

In a statement, the prime minister emphasised that the government’s focus is on ensuring public welfare and maintaining peace in the region.

He welcomed the agreement between the government’s negotiation committee and the Joint Awami Action Committee, which he described as a significant achievement for both Pakistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

He commended the efforts of the negotiation committee members, both individually and collectively, for their role in resolving the issue through peaceful dialogue.