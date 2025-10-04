PM Shehbaz to visit Malaysia on key diplomatic mission

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit Malaysia from October 5–7 to strengthen bilateral ties, explore new trade opportunities, and sign multiple agreements with Malaysian leadership.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to undertake an official visit to Malaysia from October 5 to 7, according to a statement issued by the Foreign Office in the federal capital.

The spokesperson confirmed that the visit comes at the invitation of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. The Prime Minister will be accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, several federal ministers, and senior government officials.

According to the Foreign Office, the visit is a reflection of the enduring and robust strategic partnership between Pakistan and Malaysia. The relationship between the two countries is built on mutual respect, shared interests, and close cooperation.

During the visit, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will hold bilateral talks with his Malaysian counterpart. The two leaders will discuss regional and global issues, with a focus on enhancing trade ties and exploring new areas of collaboration.

Several agreements and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) are expected to be signed, which will not only expand existing cooperation but also open new avenues for partnership across various sectors.