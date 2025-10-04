Punjab launches first ostrich breeding program

Punjab’s Safari Park begins ostrich breeding for the first time, aiming for self-sufficiency in ostrich production and wildlife conservation under CM Maryam Nawaz’s guidance.

LAHORE (Web Desk) - For the first time in Punjab, significant progress has been made in wildlife development under the directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, with the initiation of an ostrich breeding programme.

The modern ostrich breeding center at Punjab’s Safari Park has started operations, focusing on increasing the ostrich population through advanced egg incubation techniques. Ostrich eggs are transported to the hatchery via electric buses, where they undergo thorough cleaning, spraying to eliminate diseases, and data collection including egg weight and other parameters.

Punjab to introduce modern dairy farming system with Italian collaboration



Following this pilot project at Lahore Safari Park, Punjab aims to become self-sufficient in ostrich production. The ostriches raised here will also be distributed to other zoos across the province.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif praised the Safari Park and the entire project team, emphasising that protecting and promoting Punjab’s wildlife will be a milestone in maintaining ecological balance.