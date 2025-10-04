Parliament lodges expansion resumes after 13 years, project to be completed in 4 months

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The long-stalled Parliament Lodges new block construction project has finally been reactivated after 13 years, following the directive of Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. Swift work has now begun to complete the project on a fast-track basis.

Today, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry visited the under-construction block, where they inspected the ongoing development. Naqvi instructed that the project must be completed within four months.

Speaking during the visit, Minister Naqvi confirmed that funding has been approved and the project will be completed on an emergency basis. Once completed, it will provide residential facilities for all parliamentarians.

During a briefing, CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa revealed that the project was originally awarded in 2012 and scheduled for completion in 2013. However, due to the contractor halting work and subsequent legal issues, it faced prolonged delays. The project had previously been extended until 2014. The new block will consist of 104 residential units.

Also present during the visit were Federal Interior Secretary Khurram Agha, Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Irfan Memon, and other senior officials.