PIA to resume UK flights from October 25

PIA announces the resumption of UK flights from October 25, with two weekly services from Islamabad to Manchester. The airline plans to increase frequency and add London flights in the second phase.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has officially announced the resumption of its air operations to the United Kingdom, with flights scheduled to begin on October 25.

In the first phase, PIA will operate two weekly flights from Islamabad to Manchester, scheduled for Tuesdays and Saturdays.

According to PIA’s spokesperson, the flight from Islamabad will depart at 12:00 pm and arrive in Manchester at 5:00 pm local time.

The return flight from Manchester will depart at 7:00 pm and land in Islamabad at 7:00 am the next morning.

The airline has expressed plans to gradually increase the frequency of flights to Manchester. Additionally, London flights will be launched in the second phase of the operation. PIA has also opened bookings for these flights, offering competitive and affordable fares to attract passengers.

“This service is a significant milestone for us as we reconnect with the UK after five years. With our direct flight, passengers can now reach their destination in just 8 hours instead of the previous 15-hour journey,” said the PIA spokesperson.

