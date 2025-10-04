Imran Khan's stance on Palestine mirrors Quaid-e-Azam's: Barrister Saif

Asserts no compromise will be made on Palestine under any circumstances

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Adviser to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Department, Barrister Saif, stated that former premier Imran Khan’s policy on Palestine is aligned with that of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

In his official statement, Barrister Saif declared that Khan remains the legitimately chosen Prime Minister by the people of Pakistan and is currently imprisoned in false cases.

He emphasised that Khan holds a firm and principled stance on Palestine, identical to country’s founding father Quaid-e-Azam’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause. He asserted that no compromise will be made on Palestine under any circumstances.

