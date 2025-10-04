Islamabad court upholds arrest warrant for Gandapur in arms and liquor case

A district court in Islamabad upheld arrest warrants for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Ali Amin Gandapur in a case involving alcohol and weapon recovery. The case is adjourned to October 18.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A district and sessions court in federal capital on Saturday upheld the arrest warrants for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in a case related to the recovery of alcohol and weapons.

Judicial Magistrate Mubashir Hassan Chishti conducted the hearing, but Ali Amin Gandapur was absent from court.

The court maintained the arrest warrants and adjourned the case until October 18.

A case has been registered against Gandapur at the Bara Kahu police station.

