JI hails Hamas' response to Gaza Peace Deal as dignified

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Jamaat-e-Islami has praised Hamas' reaction to the proposed Gaza peace agreement, calling it a "responsible and dignified step toward a peaceful resolution."

In an official statement, Jamaat-e-Islami chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman said that Hamas' response reflects the aspirations and wisdom of the Palestinian people. He commended Hamas for showing maturity and responsibility in how it handled the proposed peace plan.

Hafiz Naeem emphasized that Hamas is not seeking a temporary truce but a permanent ceasefire. He called the group's demand for prisoner exchange under appropriate conditions completely justified. He also backed the insistence on the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces and the establishment of a Palestinian technocratic administration, not one imposed by international powers — labeling both as fully legitimate demands.

He further stated that the finer details of these matters will be negotiated through mediators, and praised Hamas for avoiding any unnecessary or inflammatory language in its official response.

Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman urged Pakistan and all Muslim nations to welcome and support Hamas' stance, describing it as a rational and strategic step toward a just and lasting peace.

