Hafiz Naeem urges PM to intensify effort for safe return of Mushtaq Ahmed

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Hafiz Naeemur Rehman had a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday, during which he urged the Prime Minister to intensify efforts for the release and safe return of Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan and other Pakistanis detained by Israel from the Global Sumud Flotilla.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif assured him that Deputy Prime Minister (PDM) and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has been assigned responsibility for the matter.

Hafiz Naeem emphasized that this is not just a matter for Jamaat-e-Islami, but one of national significance for all of Pakistan. He strongly condemned the Israeli attack and arrests on the Global Sumud Flotilla, calling it highly deplorable.

The JI chief also voiced strong concerns -- on behalf of the nation -- regarding US President Trump’s 20-point Gaza plan, demanding that Pakistan should remain firm on its stance of supporting only the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

He stated that Pakistan should not support any plan that ultimately empowers Israel.

Hafiz Naeem also highlighted the alarming situation in Azad Kashmir, stressing the need for careful handling of matters concerning the people of Kashmir. He urged the government to resolve the issue responsibly through dialogue.

He further stated that the narrative few selected persons should be considered as the voice of all Kashmiris.

