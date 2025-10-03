Punjab launches flood survey on CM Maryam's directive

LAHORE (Dunya News) – On the special directive of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the largest flood survey in Punjab's history has been launched to assess damage and provide relief to affected citizens.

According to the Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), the survey is being conducted across 27 flood-affected districts, with 1,857 teams deployed to collect data. So far, details of 81,510 affected individuals have been documented.

PDMA Punjab reported that the survey teams have assessed crop losses by interviewing 56,207 farmers, identifying damage to over 53,985 acres of flood-affected agricultural land. Additionally, data from 24,246 damaged homes has been collected.

The survey also recorded losses suffered by livestock owners, gathering information from 1,057 individuals who lost animals. Reports show that 3,945 livestock deaths have been confirmed so far.

Teams from The Urban Unit, Revenue Department, Agriculture, Livestock, and the Pakistan Army are participating in door-to-door surveys, ensuring thorough data collection even in remote areas. Teams are also using boats to access submerged villages, wading through floodwaters to ensure no victim is left undocumented.

PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia stated that the department is monitoring daily progress of the ongoing survey to ensure timely and transparent relief efforts.

A senior citizen affected by the floods praised Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s initiative and offered prayers for her success. He expressed confidence that "Nawaz Sharif’s daughter will compensate flood victims for their losses." The elderly man also raised slogans in support of CM Punjab and Nawaz Sharif, thanking the survey teams for their dedication.

According to PDMA, the district administrations and relevant agencies are working day and night to ensure transparency and accuracy in relief and rehabilitation efforts.

