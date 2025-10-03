Over 3,800 beggars arrested in Islamabad in one year as crackdown intensifies

ISLAMABAD (Hareem Jadoon) – Authorities in the federal capital have intensified their crackdown against beggary, arresting a total of 3,811 beggars over the course of one year.

According to official documents, the arrests took place between September 1, 2024, and September 12, 2025, and include men, women, and transgender individuals. Of the total arrests, 2,035 were men, 1,703 were women, and 73 were transgender persons.

The data further reveals that 787 arrests were made following the registration of First Information Reports (FIRs), while 3,024 individuals were detained under “Qalandrajaat” — a legal provision used for summary offenses.

Sources indicate that further legal action is being pursued against the arrested individuals as part of efforts to curb the growing trend of begging in Islamabad. The campaign is part of broader initiatives aimed at maintaining public order and discouraging organized beggary rings in the capital.

