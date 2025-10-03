Toshakhana II case against Imran, Bushra Bibi adjourned without proceedings

Despite clear court orders, the lawyer did not reach the jail on time

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The hearing of the Toshakhana II case against PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi was postponed without any proceedings due to the absence of the defence counsel.

Special Central Judge Shah Rukh Arjumand arrived at Adiala Jail today to conduct the hearing, but proceedings could not move forward as defence lawyer Faisal Qausain Mufti failed to appear.

Despite clear court orders, the lawyer did not reach the jail on time, prompting Judge Shah Rukh Arjumand to leave without conducting the hearing. The court has now adjourned the case until October 6, with the next hearing also scheduled to take place at Adiala Jail.

