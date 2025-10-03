Over 46,000 teacher transfer requests rejected across Punjab

So far, just 162 teachers have received final approval for transfers

LAHORE (Atif Parvaiz) – Out of 56,000 teacher transfer applications received across Punjab, more than 46,000 have been rejected, according to the School Education Department.

The department stated that around 28,000 applications were not even shortlisted by the online system due to eligibility or technical issues, while an additional 18,000 applications were outright rejected after review.

Sources within the department revealed that only around 9,500 applications have been approved for further processing. So far, just 162 teachers have received final approval for transfers.

The School Education Department had received a total of 56,000 transfer applications from teachers across the province. The data of the shortlisted 9,500 teachers will be verified by September 6, and after successful verification, final transfer orders will be issued on October 15.

The large number of rejections has raised concerns among teachers, many of whom were hoping for transfers due to personal or professional reasons.

