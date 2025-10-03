SHC suspends Karachi University's decision against Justice Jahangiri's degree

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday suspended the decision of Karachi University regarding the cancellation of the degree of Islamabad High Court’s Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, following a petition filed against the university's action.

The court also barred Karachi University’s Syndicate and Unfair Means Committee from taking any further action based on their recommendations.

A division bench comprising Justice Iqbal Kalhoro and Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the case. During the hearing, Karachi University Registrar Prof. Imran Siddiqui stated that he had only recently received notice of the matter and requested time to submit a response.

The petitioner’s counsel, Barrister Salahuddin, said that while time could be given to the parties to respond, the university’s decision should remain suspended in the meantime to avoid any harm to his client.

Read also: SC nullifies IHC order barring Justice Jahangiri from performing judicial duties

During the hearing, Justice Iqbal Kalhoro remarked that this is a matter concerning a person’s lifelong achievements, and the court must proceed with extreme caution. He added that if a petition is being filed after 30–35 years, then the affected person must be heard. Any decision made without giving the parties a chance to be heard would be legally weak.

Justice Kalhoro further noted that it’s possible the action against the petitioner was driven by personal motives, and ex parte judgments are generally not considered fair decisions. The court also made it clear that if Karachi University failed to issue a notice to the petitioner, then the decision does not meet legal standards.

The university registrar informed the court that he is newly appointed and not fully aware of the case details. To this, the court responded that if one appears before the court, they are obligated to provide an answer.

Granting time for the parties to submit their responses, the court adjourned the hearing until November 20.

