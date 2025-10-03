CM Maryam emphasises merit-based appointments, zero tolerance for corruption

The Punjab CM emphasized merit-based appointments, zero tolerance for corruption, and public welfare initiatives. She highlighted progress in governance, law and order, agriculture, and health reforms

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has reaffirmed that appointments in the province are being made strictly on merit, with a zero-tolerance policy toward corruption.

During a meeting with participants and faculty members of the National Security and War Course, she elaborated on the Punjab government’s focus on transparency, good governance, and public welfare.

Addressing the delegation, Maryam Nawaz explained that every decision made by the government impacted the lives of the people, and the principle of good governance centered on service to the public and integrity. She emphasized that public funds were being spent only on the welfare of the people, with complete transparency ensured through e-tendering processes.

She also assured the delegation that political appointments and nepotism had been eradicated in Punjab, stating that the province's commitment to fair governance is stronger than ever.

The CM further extended her congratulations to the Pakistan Army, Navy, and Air Force for the success of Operation Bunyanun Marṣoos and praised the leadership of Field Marshal Asim Munir for their efforts.

Highlighting recent achievements, Maryam Nawaz shared that Punjab has seen significant improvements in law and order.

The province carried out the largest evacuation operation during the recent floods, and thermal imaging drones were successfully used to identify flood victims.

She also pointed to advancements in agriculture, including the mechanization of farming, and health initiatives, such as the provision of modern ablation machines for cancer patients.

The CM also talked about the measures taken to combat smog, including the import of 15 smog guns to reduce pollution.

The National Security and War Course delegation, consisting of officers from the Pakistan Army, Navy, Air Force, as well as 47 participants from 26 countries, including Australia, the UK, China, the US, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, UAE, Iran, Palestine, and South Korea, praised the public welfare projects underway in Punjab.

