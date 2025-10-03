Naqvi visits PIMS hospital, praises bravery of injured police personnel

He directed the hospital administration to ensure the provision of the best possible medical care and facilities to the injured personnel.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday visited Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to inquire about the health of Islamabad Police and Azad Kashmir Police personnel injured during recent unrest in Azad Kashmir.

During the visit, the Interior Minister went to each injured officer, asked about their condition, and expressed his appreciation for their courage and commitment. He directed the hospital administration to ensure the provision of the best possible medical care and facilities to the injured personnel.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohsin Naqvi lauded the bravery and professionalism of the police officers who, despite facing violent elements, performed their duties with patience, restraint, and remarkable courage.

“You all carried out your responsibilities with extraordinary determination and valor. Despite provocations, you acted with restraint. You are the brave sons of Pakistan, and the entire nation is proud of you,” the minister said.

