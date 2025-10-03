PM lauds participation of Pakistani citizens in Sumud Gaza Flotilla

The Government of Pakistan strongly demands the return of its citizens while praying and striving for their safety and swift return.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday appreciating the “dignified” participation of Pakistani nationals in Sumud Gaza Flotilla, demanded their return as they were intercepted on their way to Gaza to supply the humanitarian aid.

The prime minister, in a post on X, appreciated the Pakistani nationals including Mushtaq Ahmed Khan, Mazhar Saeed Shah, Wajahat Ahmed, Dr. Osama Riaz, Ismail Khan, Syed Aziz Nizami, and Fahad Ishtiaq, among other Pakistanis, who took part in this great humanitarian mission in accordance with the principles of human compassion.

“This initiative represents the peace-loving aspirations of the Pakistani people, their struggle for justice, and their spirit of helping those in need,” he remarked.

He said that the Government of Pakistan supported the principles of respect for human life, safe access, and uninterrupted humanitarian aid.

“The Government of Pakistan…strongly demands the return of its citizens while praying and striving for their safety, dignity, and swift return to the homeland,” he added.

Earlier in another post on X, Prime Minister Shehbaz strongly condemned the dastardly attack by Israeli forces on the Sumud Gaza flotilla, carrying over 450 humanitarian workers from 44 countries on a mission to take humanitarian aid to Gaza.

“This barbarity must end. Peace must be given a chance and humanitarian aid must reach those in need,” he wrote.

He expressed the hope and prayed for the safety of all those who have been illegally apprehended by Israeli forces and called for their immediate release.

“Their crime was to carry aid for the hapless Palestinian people,” the prime minister remarked.

