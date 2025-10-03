Govt committee hopeful for resolving issues in AJK through dialogue

Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal stated that he is optimistic the issue will be resolved peacefully.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Members of the delegation nominated by the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, for the talks with the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) have said that the federal government was committed to resolving the ongoing protests and issues in Azad Jammu and Kashmir through dialogue and legal channels.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday expressed optimism that the ongoing issue in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) would be resolved amicably through dialogue with the Joint Action Committee (JAC).

Federal Minister Amir Muqam said that there is consensus on many issues and that real problems should be resolved through mutual understanding.

Qamar Zaman Kaira said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is personally overseeing this matter and we hope a solution will be reached through dialogue. He further said that we we stand with our Kashmiri brethren on their legitimate demands. We are all your representatives — we will not leave you alone.

