President condemns Israeli aggression against Sumud Gaza Flotilla

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari Thursday strongly condemned Israeli aggression against Sumud Gaza Flotilla. In a statement, the President paid tribute to the bravery and humanitarianism of Pakistani citizens on the flotilla.

He said that the attack on the aid mission was a serious violation of human rights and international laws.

He called on the international community to ensure uninterrupted supply of aid to the citizens of Gaza. He expressed best wishes for the safety and immediate return of Pakistanis present on the flotilla.

He said Pakistan will always stand with the oppressed Palestinian people.

