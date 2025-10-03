Woman killed as trailer hits motorcycle in Ghotki

Police have seized the trailer and also arrested its driver.

GHOTKI (Dunya News) – A woman was killed and her son and daughter sustained critical injuries in a road accident in Ghotki, a city in Sindh province, on Thursday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the National Highway in Bagh Chana area near Ghotki where a rashly driven trailer hit a motorcycle, killing one woman on the spot and injuring her son and daughter.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. Police have seized the trailer and also arrested its driver.

