NDMA issues rain, landslide alert for multiple regions in Pakistan

NDMA warns of rain, river flooding, and landslides from October 5–7 across parts of KP, Punjab, GB, and Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The National Emergencies Operation Center of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued a weather alert warning of possible rains and landslides in various parts of the country from October 5 to 7.

According to the alert, intermittent rainfall is expected in Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and Gilgit-Baltistan. Rainfall is also predicted in the upper catchment areas of major rivers including the Jhelum, Ravi, and Sutlej.

In KP, rain is likely in Chitral, Dera Ismail Khan, Haripur, Kohat, Kohistan, Khyber, Kurram, and Mansehra. Thunderstorms and rain are also expected in Mohmand, Nowshera, Malakand, Charsadda, Abbottabad, Bannu, Buner, Hazara, Peshawar, Swabi, Waziristan, and nearby regions.

Due to the expected rainfall, an increase in water flow is anticipated in rivers such as Swat, Panjkora, and Kabul. In Gilgit-Baltistan, heavy rains may trigger landslides in mountainous areas.

Potential landslide-affected roads include Tor Ghar Road (KM 120), Battagram Road (KM 140), Shangla Road (KM 160), Lower Kohistan Road (KM 180), Tattapani Road (KM 320–360), Gilgit Road (KM 400–420), Hunza Road (KM 530). Multiple points on Skardu and Skardu–Jaglot Road, including the Rondu area are also under danger.

NDMA advised the public to avoid non-essential travel to mountainous regions and to stay updated through radio, TV, or the official Pak NDMA Disaster Alert system.

The National Emergencies Operation Center is coordinating closely with all relevant departments and ensuring timely information dissemination. Citizens are urged to follow local administration guidelines and cooperate with authorities during any emergency.