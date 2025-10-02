High-powered govt delegation holds talks with protesters as unrest escalates in AJK

MUZAFFARABAD (Dunya News) - A high-level negotiating committee formed by the federal government has arrived in Muzaffarabad to hold talks with Joint Awami Action Committee and address the ongoing tensions in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The committee has reaffirmed its commitment to resolve the legitimate demands of the Kashmiri people through dialogue.

The committee consists of federal ministers including Rana Sanaullah, Sardar Yousaf, Ahsan Iqbal, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Engineer Amir Muqam, PPP’s Raja Pervez Ashraf, Qamar Zaman Kaira, AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq and former AJK President Masood Khan.

Speaking at a joint press conference before departure, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal stated that the government is committed to playing a constructive role in resolving the genuine concerns of the people of Azad Kashmir.

He cautioned that some elements might attempt to exploit the situation to disrupt Pakistan’s internal peace.

He added, “We respect the sentiments and legitimate demands of the people of AJK and are hopeful that all issues can be resolved through dialogue.”

Former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf emphasised the urgency of meeting the public's rightful demands.

“We must move out of this situation quickly. Enemies of Pakistan and Kashmir may have vested interests. Dialogue is the only way forward to resolve these matters,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Rana Sanaullah said that violence only complicates matters and we’ll try to resolve the issue amicably.

AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq stated that the people of Azad Kashmir had been facing a deeply unpleasant situation.

“Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took notice of the situation despite being abroad. We want the protests to end in the interest of Kashmir,” he added.

He expressed hope that the dialogue process, which had faced some disruption, would be resumed and lead to a peaceful resolution.