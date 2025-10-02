CM Maryam Nawaz vows to defend Punjab's dignity

She also emphasised the importance of merit, quality education for all citizens

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Thursday said defending her province’s dignity is her duty and she will not apologise for it.

Addressing an event honouring the position holders of educational boards in Punjab, she stated that it is her responsibility to respond to anyone who disrespects the people of Punjab and that she will never apologise for doing so.

“Anyone who tries to divide Punjab’s people is not a true friend of the province,” she asserted, adding that her aim is to bind all cities of Punjab together like a closed fist.

She also emphasised the importance of merit, quality education, and equal opportunities for all citizens of the province.

CM Maryam proudly acknowledged the achievements of top-performing students, highlighting the crucial role of youth in national development.

She also addressed the significant differences between public and private school systems, stating that one of her key goals is to eliminate the gap between these two sectors.

Maryam also revealed that the provincial government has initiated numerous educational reforms, including providing scholarships to over 80,000 students pursuing higher education and improving the infrastructure of public schools and universities. She proudly announced that she is working on establishing "Centers of Excellence" across Punjab, with the first such center already inaugurated in Chakwal. “These centers will offer quality education comparable to the best private institutions,” she added.

As part of her broader plan to modernize Punjab's education system, Maryam emphasized the introduction of cutting-edge technology in schools, with over 6,000 state-of-the-art labs being set up to teach subjects like artificial intelligence, robotics, and coding. She also introduced a "School Milk Program," ensuring that 10 million children receive milk in schools to promote their physical growth.

The chief minister underscored the importance of merit in appointments and government operations. She revealed that she personally conducts interviews for key appointments and ensures that no favoritism is allowed in the recruitment process. “I do not want any child to suffer due to favouritism or lack of opportunities. Merit is the cornerstone of all our policies,” she stated.

Maryam also discussed her administration's focus on women's empowerment, mentioning that her government has recruited women into key positions across various departments, including law enforcement and counter-terrorism. “I want women to play a central role in the development of this country,” she said.

Maryam concluded her speech by reaffirming her commitment to improving the lives of all citizens, stressing the importance of self-reliance and national pride.

“Punjab’s future lies in the hands of its youth. We are building a Punjab where every child, regardless of background, has access to education, opportunity, and a better life,” she said.

