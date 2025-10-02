Rana Sana raises questions over Benazir Income Support Programme data

He stated that both the PPP and the PML-N have their own policies, ideologies, and perspectives, and neither is bound to follow the other’s policies

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister’s advisor and Senator Rana Sanaullah has said that they have serious reservations about the data of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

Responding to a press conference by PPP leaders, he stated that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz spoke only about her province’s share of water, not that of any other province. “If Punjab’s water is routed through any part of the province, there should be no objection,” he added.

He said that there are major objections to the current BISP data, and it should be revised after proper verification.

Rana Sana noted that although the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is not formally part of the government, it is supporting the [PML-N] government. Despite differences, both parties have agreed to maintain mutual respect and avoid the use of harsh language.

He stated that both the PPP and the PML-N have their own policies, ideologies, and perspectives, and neither is bound to follow the other’s policies.

PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira, in a press conference in Lahore a day earlier, criticised Chief Minister Maryam over her “language, tone, and choice of words” and described them “inappropriate”.

“If similar rhetoric starts coming from Sindh in response, what will happen then?” he had questioned.