First Supermoon of 2025 to illuminate the skies on October 7

LAHORE (Web Desk) – The first Supermoon of 2025 is all set to take place on October 7, offering a rare celestial event to stargazers.

The event will see the full moon appear closer to Earth than usual, making it look 14 percent larger and 30% brighter than normal.

The phenomenon, known as a Supermoon, will be visible not just in Pakistan, but across the globe, offering a breathtaking sight in the night sky.

A Supermoon occurs when the moon reaches its closest point to Earth in its elliptical orbit, causing it to appear unusually large and bright.

This year, the October 7 Supermoon will be at a distance of 224,599 miles from Earth, making it the nearest Supermoon since November 2024.

Following this, two more Supermoons will grace the sky on November 5 and December 5. Although a Supermoon will also occur in January 2026, it falls outside of the 2025 calendar year.

Typically, there are 3 or 4 Supermoons each year, and this October’s event will stand out due to its proximity to Earth. The brightest Supermoon of the year is expected to occur in November, when the moon will be 221,817 miles away.

What makes a Supermoon particularly striking is not just its size and luminosity, but also its visual impact.

