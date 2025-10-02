Six killed, 17 injured in collision between coach, truck in Lasbela

The flow of traffic was also suspended at the National highway after the accident.

LASBELA (Dunya News) – At least six people were killed and 17 other were wounded when a coach collided with a truck in Balochistan’s Lasbela on Wednesday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the ill-fated coach was on its way to Karachi from Panjgur when it collided head-on with a truck in Uthal area at the National Highway, killing six persons on the spot and injuring 17 others.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. Rescue sources informed that the death toll may rise further as several injured persons were in critical condition.

The flow of traffic was also suspended at the National highway after the accident which was later restored after clearance of the road. Meanwhile, police have launched an investigation.

Road accidents are quite common in Pakistan, making it one of the hazardous countries. Pakistan has one of the world’s worst records for fatal traffic accidents, blamed on poor roads, badly maintained vehicles and reckless driving.

