Road accidents claim two lives in Karachi

KARACHI (Dunya News) – At least two persons lost their lives and one more sustained injuries in two separate road accidents in Karachi on Wednesday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the first accident occurred near Malir Check Post No 5 where a mini-bus hit a motorcycle, killing a woman on the spot while her husband remained unhurt in the accident.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead body to hospital. Police have seized the mini-bus while its driver managed to escape from the scene after the accident.

The second accident occurred near Sohrab Goth area where one person was killed and another sustained injuries when the motorcycle they were riding on was slipped. Police and rescue teams shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

