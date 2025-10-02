BAP's Bushra Rind resigns from party membership

Bushra Rind said that the party has deviated from its core vision and manifesto.

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Bushra Rind, member of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and former MPA, has resigned from the party membership on Wednesday, Dunya News reported.

In a statement on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Bushra Rind said that the party has deviated from its core vision and manifesto, and the behaviour of the current leadership has damaged the party's credibility.

Goodbye to Balochistan awami party pic.twitter.com/7YeHGWAz7K — Bushra Rind (@RindBushra) October 1, 2025

Given the present circumstances, I find it challenging to continue my association with the party, she said. I have decided to resign and will instead focus on contributing to the betterment of Balochistan in and individual capacity, she said.

It is worth noting that earlier, former Member of Assembly Rubina Irfan had also resigned from BAP's membership.

