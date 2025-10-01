Sale and transport of poppy seeds banned across Balochistan

QUETTA (Dunya News) – The Government of Balochistan has enforced a province-wide ban on poppy seeds, also known as khashkhash.

The restriction covers all forms of sale, purchase, transportation, and possession of the seeds, with immediate effect. A notification issued by the provincial Interior Department confirmed the prohibition under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Officials stated that the move was prompted by fears that poppy seeds could encourage illegal opium cultivation, classified as a banned narcotic. The notification highlighted that such activities pose a grave threat to public safety and may fuel the spread of drug abuse in society. The authorities expressed concern that unrestricted circulation of poppy seeds could indirectly support the expansion of narcotics networks.

The government confirmed that the restriction will remain in place until further orders. While the measure is immediate and complete, officials did not specify a timeline for review or potential relaxation. For now, the focus remains on preventing any activities that could bolster the narcotics trade in the province.

The Interior Department stressed that strict action will be taken against any violations of the order. Law enforcement agencies across Balochistan have been instructed to ensure full compliance with the ban, signalling a tough stance against the proliferation of substances linked to narcotics cultivation.