Protest violence in Azad Kashmir leaves three policemen dead, many wounded

RAWALAKOT (Dunya News) – Three policemen, including an assistant sub-inspector, were killed and at least nine others injured after armed elements opened fire during protests linked to the Joint Public Action Committee in Azad Kashmir.

The incident occurred as demonstrations entered their third day, with strikes paralysing towns and long marches advancing towards the regional capital, Muzaffarabad.

According to local sources, protesters armed with weapons attacked police in Rawalakot and Dadyal, while further incidents of firing were reported in Dheerkot and Chamyati. The indiscriminate gunfire resulted in multiple casualties among police personnel and also left several civilians wounded.

The slain policemen were identified as Constable Khurshid and Constable Jameel, both hailing from Bagh, and Constable Tahir Rafi from Muzaffarabad. The injured also belonged to different districts across Azad Kashmir, highlighting the wide reach of the violence.

The Joint Public Action Committee, which has been observing a strike since 29 September, is demanding approval of its 38-point charter. On the day of the deadly clashes, protesters intensified their demonstrations with a march towards Muzaffarabad. Security sources described the attacks on law enforcement as deliberate attempts by armed agitators to create unrest in the region.