Commonwealth report raises serious concerns over fairness of Pakistan's 2024 elections

Denial of PTI’s bat symbol, arrests of its members undermined the level playing field

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – The Commonwealth Observer Group (COG) has released its long-delayed final report on Pakistan’s 2024 general elections, raising serious concerns over fairness, transparency, and restrictions on political rights.

The 161-page report, issued more than 18 months after the polls, noted that the denial of PTI’s bat symbol, arrests of its members, and restrictions on freedom of association and assembly “significantly undermined the level playing field.” It also flagged the consecutive convictions of PTI founder Imran Khan ahead of the vote.

The COG criticised the suspension of mobile services on election night, saying it reduced transparency and efficiency in delivering results. It also cited evidence suggesting alterations in Forms 45, 46, and 47, leading to discrepancies between vote totals submitted by polling agents and those published by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Concerns were also raised about media coverage, with state-run TV accused of favouring PML-N and PPP while sidelining PTI-backed independents. Reports of censorship, including directives barring broadcasters from mentioning Imran Khan’s name, were also highlighted.

Despite its criticism, the report commended the ECP for reducing the voter gender gap from 12% in 2013 to 7.7% in 2024, improving youth turnout, and expanding its Gender and Social Inclusion Wing. Initiatives such as a gender hotline for reporting harassment were praised.

COG Chairperson Dr Goodluck Jonathan stressed that while some decisions had legal justification, collectively they disadvantaged one party. The group recommended reforms to strengthen democratic institutions, protect political rights, and ensure greater media freedom.

The report concluded that restrictions on rights, pre-poll irregularities, and result discrepancies “impinged on the credibility, transparency, and inclusiveness of the electoral process.”