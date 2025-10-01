Naqvi congratulates Chinese leadership on 76th National Day

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – On the occasion of the 76th National Day of the People's Republic of China, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi extended congratulations to the Chinese leadership, the Communist Party, and the people of China. He stated that the strategic partnership between Pakistan and China is the foundation for regional balance and development.

In his statement, Naqvi praised the Chinese leadership, noting that they have turned the dream of economic stability and sustainable development into reality in a short span of time. He added that China has earned a prominent place among the nations of the world due to its perseverance, adherence to principles, and commitment to collective welfare. China’s remarkable achievements in economic, social, and military spheres have contributed significantly to the region’s development and stability.

He further stated that on this national day, he pays tribute to China’s glorious history, rich cultural heritage, and astonishing progress. The relationship between Pakistan and China is based on a historic, strategic, and robust partnership, and projects like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) are shining examples of this great collaboration.

Highlighting the depth of the two countries’ friendship, he remarked that the towering peaks of the Himalayas, the depths of the oceans, and the rugged paths of the Karakoram bear witness to the everlasting bond between Pakistan and China. He emphasized that China has always stood firmly by Pakistan in every crisis, regional tension, or internal challenge.

Naqvi reiterated that Pakistan’s relationship with China is a permanent and central pillar of its foreign policy. From Gwadar to Khunjerab, and in areas ranging from energy to communication, China has played a pivotal role in strengthening Pakistan’s economic foundations. He once again emphasized that the Pakistan-China strategic partnership is essential for maintaining balance and promoting progress in the region.

On the occasion of China’s national day, the Interior Minister saluted the Chinese nation’s dedication, hard work, and innovation, and expressed his prayers for the continued success, prosperity, and rise of the Chinese people. He concluded his message with: Long live Pakistan-China friendship.