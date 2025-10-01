Balochistan releases over Rs800mn for salaries and pensions of university employees

The grant has been provided under the Public Sector Universities Allowance

QUETTA (Dunya News) – The Balochistan government has released a substantial grant amounting to Rs801.95 million for the payment of salaries and pensions to employees of public sector universities in the province.

According to a statement issued by the Finance Department, the grant is provided under the Public Sector Universities Allowance.

The breakdown of the grant includes significant amounts for various universities across the province. University of Balochistan has been allocated Rs272.97 million, while BUITEMS will receive Rs170. 19 million.

Similarly, Balochistan University of Engineering and Technology, Khuzdar will be given Rs101.7 million.

Other universities benefiting from the grant include Lasbela University of Agriculture and Marine Sciences, which will receive Rs78.8 million and University of Turbat, which has been allocated Rs41.98 million. University of Loralai will receive Rs29.8 million.

Additional grants have been provided to Mir Chakar Rind University of Sibi, University of Gwadar, Bolan University of Health Care and Medical Sciences and University of Makran, Panjgur.

The Finance Department has also allocated a special grant of Rs3.4 million for the University of Balochistan's Khuzdar Campus.

