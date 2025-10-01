One killed, another injured in Karachi road accident

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – One person was killed and another sustained injured when a truck ran over pedestrians in Karachi on late Tuesday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred near Sher Shah Wheat Mills where a truck ran over pedestrians when the driver lost control of the vehicle due to over-speeding, killing one person on the spot and injuring another.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. Meanwhile, police have seized the truck and arrest its driver.

