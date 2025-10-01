Two killed in Jaffarabad road accident

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to Civil Hospital, Dera Allah Yar.

JAFFARABAD (Dunya News) – At least two people were killed and two other were critically wounded in a tragic road accident in Jaffarabad, a cith in Balochistan province, on Monday.

According to details, the accident occurred near Jamali Bypass area where a speeding coach collided with a motorcycle, killing two persons on the spot and critically injuring two others.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to Civil Hospital, Dera Allah Yar.

